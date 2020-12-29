Fort Pierce crash kills 1 person, injures 2 others

A single-vehicle rollover crash in Fort Pierce killed one person and injured two others Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Mile Marker 134. Two lanes of the interstate were temporarily closed following the incident while officers worked the scene.
According to FHP, the driver, a 36-year-old woman of Lake Worth Beach, lost control of the vehicle and began traveling across the southbound lanes onto the inside shoulder. The vehicle rolled over and hit a tree on its left side.
The driver and one of the passengers in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Lake Worth Beach woman, suffered minor injuries and were transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The second passenger, a 53-year-old Lake Worth Beach woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to FHP, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still pending investigation, FHP said.
Scripps Only Content 2020