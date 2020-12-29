Juno Beach dealing with iguana issue

Jussara Silva enjoys her daily walks around Pelican Lake in the town of Juno Beach. She said the only problem in the place is crawling with iguanas.
"In warm weather, I've seen up to six in just one walking session just all over the trees," she said.
Apparently, town officials consider the iguana population a nuisance. Because next month on the Pelican Lake Workshop agenda they'll have a "discussion on the removal of iguanas."
WPTV made several efforts to speak with town officials but no one responded.
People around town have a differing opinion on the invasive species.
"I think that if there's a lot of iguanas then they need to pare down the iguanas. It's probably a good idea," John Milner said.
Debra Mitchell doesn't mind the iguanas.
"They hang out in the bushes. They don't bother me," she said.
Ed Ladtari is with Iguana Masters based in West Palm Beach. He said iguanas can be extremely destructive.
"They cause massive erosion," he said.
He said Palm Beach County is way beyond wiping out iguanas. He said it's not all about population control.
"And that's done by several methods of hunting with air rifles, pellet guns, noosing them and trapping them," he said.
Silva said she's an animal lover, but iguanas have to go.
"I think it's probably a good idea," he said.
Scripps Only Content 2020