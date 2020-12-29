King injured as 'Canes fall short in Cheez-It Bowl

Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Miami starting quarterback D'Eriq King suffered a leg injury in the first half and didn't return.
In his place was N'Kosi Perry, who threw for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders' touchdown passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards.
Sanders also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing.
Oklahoma State (8-3) scored on its first three possessions while jumping out to a 21-0 lead.
Sanders threw TD passes of 30 and 32 yards to Presley, and LD Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Miami (8-3) got on the board in the second quarter when King threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brevin Jordan. But King left the game with a right knee injury with 4:06 remaining in the first half.
The Hurricanes trailed 21-10 at halftime but rallied to cut the score to 21-19 midway through the third quarter. Both of Perry's touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late and Miami fell short of a comeback.
Miami fell to 1-11 in its last 12 bowl games. The Hurricanes' lone postseason win since 2008 was a 31-14 victory over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl, also played in Orlando, in 2016.
