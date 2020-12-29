Martin County COVID-19 vaccine hotline experiencing extremely high call volume

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is now making appointments for people who are 65 and older, health care providers, and first responders to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the system appears to be running into some issues on Tuesday.
Officials said the hotline is experiencing extremely high call volume with many people unable to reach an operator.
A health department spokesperson said if you don't get through, just keep trying.
People who are 65 and older, health care providers, and first responders can now call 772-221-4000, option #3, to make an appointment to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.
The health department will make appointments on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County said it will offer appointments as long as the COVID-19 vaccine supply is available.
In the coming weeks, the vaccine will also be available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies in Martin County, according to officials.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Martin County, click here.
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County also began making appointments on Tuesday for people who are 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the hotline quickly became overwhelmed with calls and stopped working.
