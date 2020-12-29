Palm Beach Co. vaccine appointment hotline 'overwhelmed'

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County announced Tuesday that residents 65 years old and older can call to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, however the number was not working midday.
DOH posted a number, 561-625-5180, on their website, but spokesman Alex Shaw later said the hotline is currently down, and they are working to resolve the problems.
"Our appointment line can only take 150 calls at a time and is currently overwhelmed," Shaw said.
Health officials said they were encouraged by the high demand for the vaccine, but there are limited doses available.
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said they are expanding their infrastructure to handle the high demand.
A tweet by the department then instructed people to "call back next week."
The DOH in Palm Beach County is currently concentrating on fulfilling all current appointments and completing frontline healthcare workers' vaccinations.
Patients are encouraged to speak with their primary care provider to answer questions about the vaccine before receiving it.
Dr. David Dodson said Tuesday the demand for the vaccine is growing.
"Our office is flooded with calls right now with people wanting to get the vaccine," Dodson said.
Dr. Alina Alonso, the head of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, said earlier this month that the Moderna vaccine is being distributed in the county.
Health care workers at multiple hospitals in the county started being vaccinated last week.
"Doctors' offices need to be registered with Florida SHOTS, that's the statewide vaccine registration, and then assume once the vaccine is available it'll go to doctors' offices and CVS and Walgreens pharmacies for distribution," Dodson said.
He expects that will likely happen sometime between February and April, depending on how quickly vaccines can be made and if more drug makers receive approval.
Dr. Larry Bush of the Palm Beach County Medical Society is an investigator with the trial for AstraZeneca's vaccine.
"The advantage of these vaccines coming close to the end, now AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, is at least the AstraZeneca … has millions and millions of doses already made and ready to be shipped. Two, it doesn't need a special shipment. It can stay in the refrigerator for six months," Bush said.
Doctors believe widespread vaccination could happen by spring.
Those who have additional questions about the vaccine can call 1-866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
