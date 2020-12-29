Port St. Lucie police save Golden Retriever from canal

A Golden Retriever has some warm-hearted Port St. Lucie officers to thank for a water rescue Tuesday morning.
Police said the pup named Max was being taken for a walk near the C24 canal when he maneuvered out of his collar and decided to go for a swim.
The dog's owner tried to coax Max out of the water but noticed he was "getting tired and going under."
Police were called and tried to get the dog onshore but were unsuccessful.
Just before one of the officers made plans to go into the canal, a final attempt to coax Max out of the water was successful.
Pictures show the dog greeting the officers with a wet kiss and hug for helping save his life.
