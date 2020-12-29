Stimulus check amount still in limbo

Many families are anxiously waiting to see how much the new stimulus checks will be worth.
Previously, both the House and Senate passed a COVID relief bill that would send out $600 checks to Americans with incomes less than $75,000.
President Trump then announced that lawmakers need to increase the amount to $2,000.
"There are some people that are really hurting," said Chris McKinney, resident. "They really need the money. They're just trying to give food to the kids. It's not even about the gifts and things for the holiday season. It's about just basic survival."
McKinney called the ongoing stimulus talks a political game.
"It's a cat and mouse game," said McKinney. "It's like you're dangling fruit in front of somebody and then you say, 'Oh, no let me take it back.' That's what's going on man. I think it's sad."
Without a new bill, extra unemployment benefits for millions of Americans would have expired Saturday.
"Unemployment doesn't really pay for very much in Florida," said Laura Blanch. "I think it maxes out at $275. That's like the lowest unemployment in the country."
Blanch said $600 is not enough for most families.
"If it's for the stimulus for the people, then it should only include the people," Blanch said. "There shouldn't be all these other things that we're paying for, aid to all of these countries."
The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase direct payments to most Americans from $600 to $2,000 per person. It's unclear what action the Senate will take on the measure.
