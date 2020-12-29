West Palm Beach police searching for missing mother and infant baby

The West Palm Beach Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating an infant boy who is believed to be in the care of his mother.
According to police, the mother and the baby were last seen Tuesday in the 700 block of 22nd St. in West Palm Beach.
Baby boy Bailey was born on Dec. 21, just over a week ago. He is described as Black with brown eyes.
The baby's mother, Tatiana Bailey, 24, is described as a 5 foot, 2 inches tall Black woman with brown eyes.
Police said in a tweet that the infant needs to be located for his safety and well being and to be turned over to the Department of Children and Families.
Tatiana Bailey could be driving a 2011 black Mazda with Florida tag PVFR62.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 with reference case number 2020-19496 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
