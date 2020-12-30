Cleveland Clinic overwhelmed with phone calls to make vaccine appointments

STUART, Fla., -- Some Treasure Coast residents are now able to sign up to receive coronavirus vaccines from the Cleveland Clinic.
The clinic began distributing vaccines to residents over the age of 65 on Wednesday.
Patients who are also confirmed to be at high risk for catching COVID-19 may also be eligible.
During the first half-hour of offering vaccines, Cleveland Clinic Martin North President Robert Lord said the clinic received over 10,000 calls for appointments.
Lelsie Rosenwasser said it's nearly impossible to get through over the phone.
"I made a total of more than 25 calls," said Rosenwasser. "There's no way to book an appointment actually, there's a number to call but there's nothing behind the number."
Rosenwasser is nearing her 70th birthday and said having the option to book an appointment online would have eased some of her frustrations.
"The call volume today has been exceptional," said Lord.
Lord said he is in the process of developing more mechanisms in which the vaccination can be distributed.
"We do think that we will eventually be able to get to the ability to offer two or three thousand vaccines certainly every week," said Lord.
Lord is asking those wishing to get vaccinated to be patient.
He said his team is doing everything they can to get patients vaccinated as soon as possible.
"I think using the telephone in this day and age to schedule appointments is really an antiquated approach," said Rosenwasser.
