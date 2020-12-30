Coast Guard searches for missing boat headed to Palm Beach Co.

Coast Guard officials said Wednesday they are searching for an overdue vessel with around 20 people aboard headed from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach.
Officials said they received a report Tuesday that the boat, a blue and white 29-foot Mako Cuddy Cabin, was last known to be departing Bimini on Monday but did not arrive as expected.
The vessel and people were reported to be en route to Lake Worth Beach, according to the Coast Guard.
Below are the agencies and crews searching for the missing boat:
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew
- Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvel crew
- Royal Bahamas Defence Force surface units
- Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association air assets
Anyone who can help in the search is urged to contact Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.
