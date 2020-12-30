Focus on healthy goals, not resolutions, for 2021, therapist advises

As we head into a new year during a global pandemic, mental health experts are warning resolutions can lead to more disappointment.
A Boca Raton therapist outlined some healthy goals to set for 2021.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
For Jacqueline Botting, reflecting on this year is complicated.
“We actually started 2020 with great hopes," Botting said.
She's the founder of WiseTribe, a non-profit in Delray Beach.
"How do we really build a healthier, wiser future through grassroots food, learning, well-being projects," Botting said.
They started the year with a new program at a school in Boynton Beach.
"Building and launching a food citizenship institute. This is going to be filled with technology and really helping children understand the technologies of tomorrow for growing food," Botting said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put that program on pause.
"Yeah, your self-esteem takes a hit,” she said.
This caused her team to pivot.
"We delivered over 45,000 meals to approximately 45 plus families. It was the first food solutions program that we've done directly to families," Botting said.
Licensed therapist John Soria with Therapeutic Oasis of the Palm Beaches said this new year should be about reflection.
"Self-evaluation in terms of what is really most important that you want to bring forth for the new year, and that's going to look different depending on where you are," Soria said.
He said try to be honest with yourself and make realistic goals and plans based on your reflections.
"Knowing that it's OK not to have a resolution per se and maybe an intention," Soria said.
