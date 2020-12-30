Gov. DeSantis explains coronavirus vaccine launch for elderly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.
DeSantis was at Kings Point in Delray Beach while three seniors received their Moderna vaccine.
The governor told those 65 or older can find a vaccine to start their search for a vaccine with their county. Palm Beach County and Martin County launched hotlines on Tuesday, but they had already filled their appointments for next week.
DeSantis said that if seniors can't find the vaccine through their county, to check local hospitals' websites.
"Supply is limited," DeSantis said. "We don't have enough vaccines for all four million plus senior citizens in Florida."
DeSantis reiterated several times that those 65 and older are the priority for the vaccine. He also highlighted that Florida is one of the first states to vaccinate EMTs and paramedics in addition to hospital staff.
"There was a recommendation from the CDC that you [vaccinate] so-called essential workers. What's essential?" DeSantis said. "There's a lot of people who work really hard that the CDC doesn't consider essential, but their family considers them essential. I consider them essential."
DeSantis said the CDC recommendation would put young people ahead of the elderly in line.
"We're not going to be putting young people ahead of our elderly population," said DeSantis. "If you have somebody that works for a grocery store or food services that may be 22, they would have priority over someone who is 73."
The governor said Florida has 175,000 doses are currently available, but expects that number to rise.
DeSantis mentioned that a third vaccine has been approved in the UK, but not in the U.S.
The United Kingdom government says the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has made an emergency authorization for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca.
Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner joined Gov. DeSantis at the podium.
He asked for people to continue to wear masks and social distance.
"The battle is not over," Kerner said. "Nationwide we're seeing some very tragic things going on. We have the willpower and the compassion in this county to remain focused on keeping our most vulnerable safe and do what we need to do."
Florida's daily first-time positivty rate reached 11.08 percent, which is the highest in five months, as Palm Beach County's percentage was 10.38, the highest in one month.
