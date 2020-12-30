How to safely part with Christmas trees, decorations

As you clean up from the holidays, there are safe ways to get rid of those old decorations while protecting the environment.
The Solid Waste Authority reminds Palm Beach County residents that there will be normally scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste and bulk collection services on New Year’s Day in unincorporated Palm Beach County.
It is important to remember what can safely be recycled and what cannot. You can recycle items like plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles and jars and cans in your blue recycling bin, among other items.
In the yellow recycling bin, place the flattened cardboard boxes from your online shopping deliveries, magazines, dry food boxes, and pizza boxes, among other items.
You cannot, however, recycle strands of Christmas lights. The Solid Waste Authority says they can get tangled in the machines and cause major problems. Instead, you can take them to one of the Solid Waste Authority’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers listed below.
Those centers can also take items such as old computers, TVs and cell phones. You can find more information here.
The locations are:
- JupiterNorth County Transfer Station14185 Military Trail (SWA Road) in JupiterMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- West Palm BeachHome Chemical and Recycling Center6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm BeachMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Belle GladeGlades Regional Transfer Station1701 State Road 15 in Belle GladeMonday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Royal Palm BeachWest Central Transfer Station9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm BeachMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- LantanaCentral County Transfer Station1810 Lantana Road in LantanaMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Delray Beach – WestSouthwest County Transfer Station13400 South State Road 7 in Delray BeachMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Delray Beach – EastSouth County Transfer Station1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray BeachMonday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also warns that you continue watering your live Christmas tree so it does not become a fire hazard.
