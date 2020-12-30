90K pounds of food distributed at West Palm Beach event

The Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization hosted their final food distribution event of the year Wednesday.
More than 40 volunteers in West Palm Beach loaded trucks and cars with fresh groceries, distributing more than 90,000 pounds or 6,200 boxes of food that will help feed 2,000 families in our area.
The food was funded by CARES Act dollars from the county through a partnership with Living Hungry, the Salvation Army and others.
Local farmers from C&B Farms of Clewiston and J&J Farms of Deerfield Beach helped provide fresh produce, including organic green beans and spicy peppers.
The director of Community Revitalization said it is events like these that pull the community closer together.
"People are developing stronger relationships with each other, and that's the only essential way we can solve this problem is working together," said Houston Tate, director of the Palm Beach County Office of Community Revitalization.
The event also offered COVID-19 testing on site.
Organizers also plan to hold more food distribution events next year.
Scripps Only Content 2020