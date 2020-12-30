Okeechobee County announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Seniors 65 and older in Okeechobee County who wish to be immunized can schedule an appointment with the Florida Department of health at (863) 462-5800 starting Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.
“The vaccine will be administered through a closed point of distribution (POD) system via appointment at the Okeechobee County Health Department,” stated Emergency Management Director Mitch Smeykal.
Immunizations will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The Health Department is 1728 NW 9th Ave, Okeechobee, FL 34972.
“Currently critical health care workers and first responders are receiving the vaccine this week and we anticipate appointments will be available for those 65 and over early next week.” “Vaccine is limited, and appointments will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. All individuals will require an appointment and be screened prior to receiving the immunization,” said Director Smeykal.
