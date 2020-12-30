State's cases rise of 13,871 is highest since July; deaths increase by 137

Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 137, tying for the highest for a single day 16 days ago, as cases roses by 13,871, which is the most daily rise since 13,968 on July 16, and passed 1.3 million total, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon. Also, positivity rates declined dramatically in one day from record highs because of a low number of tests reported.
Tested reported were 180,183, one day after 62,334 and six days after a record 187,499. The state's daily first-time positivity rate dropped to 8.72 percent from a record 22.81, which surpassed the mark of 18.29 on July 13. The previous two week high was 13.62 percent two days ago and the low was 9.92 six days ago. Palm Beach County's rate dropped to 6.98 percent from 19.62, which surpassed the previous high of 15.7 on July 6. The low was 6.1 four days ago.
The state began reporting first-time positivity rates in July.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.3 percent one day after 26.32 percent with a two-week low of 9.92 six days ago. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
State testing sites also were closed Thursday and Friday.
Florida was among 13 states reporting triple-digit increases of deaths Tuesday as the U.S. set a record for most fatalities reported in one day, 3,725, surpassing the mark of 3,682 on Dec. 16.
Deaths rose by 101 on Tuesday with the last time Florida's death increase for one day was in triple figure was 121 on Wednesday.
Tuesday's cases increase was 12,075 and last Wednesday it was 11,384.
On Sunday, the state reported 7,391 infections, which were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the state reported 17,042 additional cases for two days (8,521 average each day) and 140 deaths (70 per day).
Florida's cases reached 1,306,123 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. On Thursday, California passed 2 million.
Ten days ago, cases in Florida passed 1.2 million, taking 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Thursday's increase the day before Christmas was 13,147, which was one less than the previous Thursdays 13,148. The record was 15,300 on Sunday, July 12.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 71,724 for an average of 10,246 at 5.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 79,064 for an average of 11,295. The average since the first case, which was 305 days ago, is 4,282 day.
A total of 19.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,748. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 509 after 525, with Broward 1,45, St. Lucie 117, Martin 28, Indian River 152 and Okeechobee 1.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 19 million Sunday after 18 million Monday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida has risen to 24th at 45.7 with California No. 1 at 97, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 299 days, the death toll has reached 21,546 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,718 which rose by 4 to 309.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The increase of 137 on Monday, Dec. 14 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15. They then declined to 79 the next day.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 8 to 1,888 after 7 reported Tuesday. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 5to 4,169 and Broward is third at 1,840 with 10 more.
St. Lucie rose by 6 to 403, Martin remained at 209 and Indian River rose by 2 to 158. Okeechobee stayed at 51 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 31 deaths in South Florida of the 101 state total, there are 8,658, which is 40.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 672, an average of 96 and 3.2 percent, compared with 670 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 39 deaths over seven days for 2.1percent. The U.S. figure is 4.9 percent with the world at 4.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 108 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 366 compared with 479 the day before. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 6,298 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is the first time it reached 6,000 since Aug. 13 and 18more in one day. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,760.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County rose by 4 to 1,068, Pinellas rose by 5 to 1,045 in fifth place, Polk by 4 to 784 in sixth, Orange by 16 to 749 in seventh, Duval by 1 to 725 in eighth and Lee by 20 to 6753 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 15,443,777 total tests behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York with Texas fourth and Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 10 percent all but three days over two weeks. The only days the rate has been 8 percent or below were 7.93 six days ago, then 7.92.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 6.95 percent one day after 24.04 and a two-week low of 6.86 seven days ago then 6.93. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 6.56 percent one day after 24.22 percent and a two-week low of 5.93 six days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 9.35 percent one day after 33.78 and a low of 8.7 four days ago. Martin's rate was 9.15 percent one day after 9.34, a two-week high of 11.39 Dec. 18 and a two-week low of 5.41 six days ago. Indian River's rate was 10.87 percent one day after 26.96 and a two-week low of 6.33 Dec. 16. Okeechobee's rate of 21.1 percent on 86 negative tests was one day after 70.0 on 6 negative tests with a low of 1.96 on 200 negative tests Dec. 16. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which neared 1,796,000 deaths and passed 82.3 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.4 percent, Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.8, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 997, U.S. 1,047, world 230.3. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 11.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,937 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 117 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,796 people 85 and older, an increase of 30 in one day in data through Tuesday.
Infant to 4: `22,832 cases, an increase of 514, and 415 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 66,919 cases, an increase of 798, with 376 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 4.
Infant to 54 age group: 912,434 of the 1,270,063 residents' cases. In that group, 1,334 have died with an increase of 1 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,078,601 cases. A total of 3,675 have died, with 12 more, for a 0.34 percentage.
CITIES
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 19,610 with an increase of 103. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 107 to 13,814. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 57 to 12,163. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,653 from 7,611. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,932 vs. 5,882.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 9,018, rising 74, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,819, with an increase of 42, and Stuart at 3,642, a rise of 7.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 633 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 62,142 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 60,471 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 4,999 with 45 more compared with 17 the day before. Martin rose by 16 to 548, St. Lucie by 8 to 1,032, Indian River by 7 to 497 and Okeechobee remained by 1 to 241.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 8,138, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 31. Palm Beach County is second at 818, with a rise of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 903.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 38,561, an increase of a record 3,725, surpassing the mark of 3,682 on Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-three states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 15,796 at 4.9 percent. Last Tuesday's increase was 3,410.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 138 deaths to rise 37,686 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 241 at 26,762. No. 3 California: increase of 242 after state-record 379 death Dec. 17 at 24,526. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 127, the most since May, at 18,777.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 106, No. 7 Pennsylvania U.S.-high 267, No. 8 Michigan 193, No. 9 Massachusetts 58, No. 10 Georgia 40.
Also with at least 50, including state records by No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, with174 (processing error from day before), No. 12 Arizona with 171 and No. 18 Arkansas 67, plus No. 13 Indiana 164, No. 11 Ohio 151, No. 15 Tennessee 122, No. 18 Missouri 117, No. 25 Mississippi 85, No. 23 Wisconsin 72, No. 27 Iowa 67, No. 19 Maryland 63, No. 14 Louisiana 61, No. 22 Virginia 59, No. 26 Colorado 56.
Cases
Cases increased to 19,510,836 with a rise of 201,555 behind the mark of 249,709 Dec. 18 according to Johns Hopkins. Last Tuesday's increase was 194,710.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,187,221 with U.S.-high 31,245 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,518,499 with record 26,990 six days after former mark of 19,185. No. 4 Illinois at 948,006 with 5,644 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 943,990, with 11,448 after record 12,697 Dec. 18.
Twenty-five states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 8 Pennsylvania 8,545, No. 6 Ohio 7,526, No. 7 Georgia 5,853, No. 9 Tennessee 4,797, No. 20 Virginia 4,122, No. 13 Indiana 4,028, No. 22 Louisiana 3,946, No. 19 Alabama 3,907, No. 14 New Jersey 3,675, No. 10 North Carolina 3,563, No. 11 Michigan 3,414.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.6 percent of 13,791 deaths Tuesday, behind the record of 13,808 Dec. 16, and 19.3 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 72,299 at 4.2 percent. Last Tuesday, the deaths were 10,853.
Cases: Increased by 624,091 behind the record of 736,116 Dec. 17 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last Tuesday, the cases were 612,766..
No. 2 Brazil: 1,075 deaths for a total of 192,716 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 57,227, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,564,117.
No. 3 India: 252 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 148,153 and in third place. Cases: 16,432, the lowest since June and compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,224,303.
No. 4 Mexico: 990 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 123,845 in fourth place. Cases: 12,099 five days after record 12,485.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,539 new deaths and 204,558 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 659 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 11,212 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 414 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as record 53,135, one day after the mark of 41,385. No. 7 France 468 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,395 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 562 deaths five days after record 635 and 27,002 cases five days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,105,037. No. 10 Spain 320 deaths and 11,985 cases
Also, No. 14 Germany reported 935 deaths seven days after a record 944 and 15,960 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec.18.
No. 9 Iran: 132 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,108 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: record 257 deaths for a total of 15,378 and 10,299 cases two days after record 10,404.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" 25 deaths and is 8,484. Neighboring Norway 4 deaths to rise to 433, as well as 693 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 43rd behind Greece. China added 24 cases Wednesday.
South Korea:20 deaths one day after record 40 deaths Tuesday for a total of 879 plus 1,048 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Friday.
Japan: 59 deaths three days after record 63 for a total of 3,397, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,609 cases two days after record 3,881
