State's cases rise of 13,871 is highest since July; deaths increase by 137

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 659 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 11,212 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 414 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as record 53,135, one day after the mark of 41,385. No. 7 France 468 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 11,395 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 562 deaths five days after record 635 and 27,002 cases five days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,105,037. No. 10 Spain 320 deaths and 11,985 cases