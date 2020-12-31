Andy Murray withdraws from Delray Beach Open

Many big names will be at the Delray Beach Open, but Andy Murray won't be one of them, according to the Palm Beach Post.
"After much deliberation with my team, I’ve decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach,” Murray said in a statement to the Palm Beach Post. “Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimize the risks ahead of the Australian Open. I’m really thankful for the understanding of the tournament and I look forward to playing there soon.”
Murray recently was given a wild-card entry into the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of next year. The country has serious coronavirus restrictions.
The rescheduled Australian Open will be played from February 8 to 21, three weeks later than the original date in order to allow players and officials to spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
Meanwhile, the 28-player field for the Delray Beach Open is headlined by three past champions - Reilly Opelka (2020), Frances Tiafoe (2018) and Sam Querrey (2017).
Originally scheduled for February, the tournament will be held Jan. 4-13.
