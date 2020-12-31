Delray Beach, Broward County and more have NYE curfews

The parties and celebrations are ending a little early in Delray Beach.
An overnight curfew will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and shall include but not be limited to the prohibition of pedestrian and vehicular movement, standing and parking.
The following exceptions to the overnight curfew apply: utility emergency repairs, emergency calls by physicians, food delivery services, walking of dogs within 250 feet of the owner's residents, and travel to and from work by employees of essential retail and commercial businesses.
The city also wants to remind residents who are celebrating about the county’s mask mandate which is still in place and requires face masks to be worn in public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.
In addition to Delray Beach, the Town of Palm Beach and Broward County also have overnight curfews that will be in effect. Both are from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.
