FPL begins program to help small businesses

Florida Power and Light said starting Monday they will begin accepting applications offering assistance to struggling small businesses.
FPL said the "Main Street Recovery Credit Program" will allow eligible businesses to receive a monthly 10 percent credit based on the previous months' energy charge portion of their bill through 2021.
"We know that COVID-19's unpredictability and disruptiveness has made life very difficult for all Floridians, so we are continuing to work hard to find innovative ways to help our customers get through this challenging time," said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy in a written statement. "This new initiative will help alleviate some of the financial pressure facing our small businesses and independent stores that make up the fabric of our communities. We’re committed to helping Florida get back up on her feet and this program is one more way FPL is helping to rebuild our economy and move the state forward."
Businesses that were inactive for six consecutive months after March 2020 and those operating in federally designated opportunity zones are eligible for the monthly credits.
Click here to apply for the program starting Monday.
