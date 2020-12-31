Palm Beach County to hold briefing on coronavirus at 2 p.m.

December 31, 2020 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 10:50 AM

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 P.M.:

Palm Beach County officials will hold a Thursday afternoon news conference on local actions to combat COVID-19.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. at the county's emergency operations center on Military Trail.

Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by other county officials and staff.

There have been a total of 81,899 confirmed coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County this year including 1,881 deaths.

Florida has had more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases in 2020.

