Palm Beach County to hold briefing on coronavirus at 2 p.m.

Palm Beach County officials will hold a Thursday afternoon news conference on local actions to combat COVID-19.
The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. at the county's emergency operations center on Military Trail.
Mayor Dave Kerner will be joined by other county officials and staff.
There have been a total of 81,899 confirmed coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County this year including 1,881 deaths.
Florida has had more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases in 2020.
