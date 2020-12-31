Palm Beach County officials hold briefing on coronavirus

Palm Beach County officials are holding a Thursday afternoon news conference on local actions to combat COVID-19.
Mayor Dave Kerner is joined by county health director Dr. Alina Alonso and other county officials.
Kerner said Palm Beach County was one of only eight counties in the state to receive the first allotment of the vaccine.
"Palm Beach County, as we sit here today, is ahead of the curve in terms of vaccination operations. We have already offered and inoculated the firefighters and paramedics of this county," Kerner said.
The county has also started working with the hospital health care systems to vaccinate health care professionals at hospitals.
However, Kerner said the process of getting the entire population vaccinated will take time over the next few months.
"If you're not 65 and older, I can tell you that you're not going to get a vaccination in the immediate future. We have a Herculean effort in front of us to make sure we offer and vaccinate any person over 65 that wants it in this county," Kerner said.
The county rolled out a phone number, 561-625-5180, this week for seniors to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, but it has been inundated and often unavailable since it can only handle 150 calls at a time.
"There are going to be times throughout this process where the capacity that we have does not fill the need of this county, and that's going to be an ongoing issue not just here but the entire United States," Kerner said.
Alonso said there are plenty of doses of the vaccine, but it will take time to roll out and distribute it to everyone.
There have been a total of 81,899 confirmed coronavirus cases in Palm Beach County this year including 1,881 deaths.
Florida has had more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases in 2020.
