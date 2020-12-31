Person fatally shot while waiting at stoplight, police say

A person was killed while waiting at a stoplight at I-95 and 45th Street, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
Police say the victim was sitting in a car when a shooting occurred just after midnight on Thursday.
According to authorities, a passerby called the police, but the victim died at the scene. Police have not released the victim's identity.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers 800-458-TIPS or the West Palm Beach Police Department 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2020