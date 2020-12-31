Report: Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick tests positive for coronavirus

If the Dolphins make the playoffs, they will have to rely on the left arm of Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
That's because veteran backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive Thursday for COVID-19 and will miss the final game of the season, according to multiple media outlets including ESPN.
Fitzpatrick was instrumental in the Dolphins' victory last Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, coming off the bench and leading Miami to a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback win.
If Miami can defeat Buffalo on the road Sunday, they will make the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
If the Dolphins lose, they will need a loss from either Indianapolis, Cleveland or Baltimore for a wild-card playoff berth.
