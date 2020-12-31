State’s coronavirus cases rise by record 17,192; deaths up 121

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 575 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,202 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 981 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 50,023 cases one day after record 53,135. No. 7 France 303 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 26,457 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 599 deaths six days after record 635 and 26,513 cases six days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,131,550. No. 10 Spain 247 deaths and 15,058 cases with the record 22,822 Oct. 27.