State’s coronavirus cases rise by record 17,192; deaths up 121

Florida’s coronavirus cases increased by a record 1,7192, shattering the mark of 15,300 on July 12, as deaths rose by 127, which was 10 less than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
Tests reported were 166,439, one day after 180,181 and seven days after a record 187,508. The state's daily first-time positivity rate rose from 8.74 percent to ``11.7 with a record 11.9 two days ago. The low was 8.06 six days ago. Palm Beach County's rate rose to 9.9 percent one day after 7.07 and two days after a record 19.75, which surpassed the previous high of 15.7 on July 6. The low was 6.11 five days ago.
The state began reporting first-time positivity rates in July.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.27 percent one day after 10.03 and two days after a record 26.32 percent with a two-week low of 9.93 seven days ago. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
State testing sites also were closed Thursday and Friday and will be closed on New Year's Day,
Florida was among 12 states reporting triple-digit increases of deaths Wednesday. The U.S. set a record for most fatalities reported in one day, 3,751, surpassing the mark of 3,725 the day before.
Cases rose Wednesday by 13,871, which was the highest since July, and Tuesday's cases increase was 12,075. Last Thursday's gain was 13,147.
On Sunday, the state reported 7,391 infections, which were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
On Saturday, the state reported 17,042 additional cases for two days (8,521 average each day) and 140 deaths (70 per day).
Florida's cases reached 1,323,315 with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 1 million. Seven days ago, California passed 2 million.
It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 75,769 for an average of 10,824 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 79,063 for an average of 11,295. The average since the first case, which was 306 days ago, is 4,325 day.
A total of 17.18 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,937. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 991 after 509, with Broward 1,442, St. Lucie 188, Martin 79, Indian River 100 and Okeechobee 63.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 19 million Sunday after 18 million Monday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 27th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida has risen to 24th at 44.8 with California No. 1 at 94.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 300 days, the death toll has reached 21,673 for an average of 72 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 21,984 which rose by 6 to 317.
It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths one Monday ago, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths of residents on Dec. 5 from 18,000 and on Monday, Nov. 23, the state surpassed the 18,000 death milestone, taking 17 days to increase more than 1,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Deaths rose by 101 on Tuesday after 93 on Monday.
The increase of 137 on Wednesday and Monday, Dec. 14 was the most since 141 on Oct. 15.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County increased by 14 to 1,895 after 8 reported Wednesday. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 19 to 4,188 and Broward is third at 1,847 with 7 more.
St. Lucie rose by 2 to 405, Martin up to 210 and Indian River by 2 to 159. Okeechobee stayed at 51 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 44 deaths in South Florida of the 127 state total, there are 8,702, which is 40.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over one week is 678, an average of 97 and 3.2 percent, compared with 690 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 37 deaths over seven days for 2 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.0 percent with the world at 4.2 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Tuesday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 108 on Dec. 5.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 360 compared with 366 the day before. The state reported Thursday there are currently 6,363 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is the first time it reached 6,000 since Aug. 13 and 65 more in one day. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 20th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,777.
Fourth-place Hillsborough County rose by 3 to 1,071, Pinellas rose by 3 to 1,048 in fifth place, Polk by 46 to 790 in sixth, Orange stayed at 749 in seventh, Duval remained at 725 in eighth and Lee by down by 1 to 672o in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 15,584,3707 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth. This week, Texas moved ahead of Florida.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 10 percent all but three days over two weeks. The only days the rate has been 8 percent or below were 7.96 Dec. 23, then 7.95.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.92 percent one day after 6.97, 24.04 two days and a two-week low of 6.87 Dec. 23 then 6.94. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 9.80 one day after 6.52, 24.27 two days ago and a two-week low of 5.943 seven days ago.
St. Lucie's rate was 13.61 percent one day after 9.44 one day ago, 34.44 two days ago and a low of 8.7 five days ago. Martin's rate was 7.21 percent one day after 9.05, a two-week high of 11.41 Dec. 18 and a two-week low of 5.42 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was 14.21 percent one day after 10.8, two days after 26.8 and a two-week low of 8.57 Dec. 12. Okeechobee's rate of 21.94 percent on 153 negative tests was one day after 21.3 on 85 negative tests, two days after 70.0 on 6 negative tests with a low of 4.64 on 144 tests Dec. 20. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,811,00 deaths and passed 83.0 million cases Wednesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.3 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.4, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.9, Martin 2.7 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,003, U.S. 1,057, world 232.3. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 11.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,946 per million. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class increased by one after being 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 120 people with 3 more.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 6,796 people 85 and older, an increase of 46 in one day in data through Wednesday.
Infant to 4: 23,128 cases, an increase of 296, and 416 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 66,919 67,838 cases, an increase of 919, with 380 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 4.
Infant to 54 age group: 922,071 of the 1,283,701 residents' cases. In that group, 1,344 have died with an increase of 10 for a 0.15 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,090,082 cases. A total of 3,701 have died, with 26 more, for a 0.34 percentage.
CITIES
In data through Wednesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 19,700 with an increase of 90. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 109 to 13,923 . No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 85 to 12,248. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 7,708 from 7,653. No. 5 Delray Beach at 5,993 vs. 5,932.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 9,098, rising 80, followed by Fort Pierce at 4,854, with an increase of 35, and Stuart at 3,675, a rise of 33.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 9 to 642 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 62,142 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 60,471 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,036 with 37 more compared with 45 the day before. Martin rose by 1 to 549, St. Lucie by 5 to 1,037, Indian River by 4 to 501 and Okeechobee remained by 2 to 243.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-eight percent of the deaths, 8,169, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 61. Palm Beach County is second at 821, with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 903.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 342,312, an increase of a record 3,744, surpassing the mark of 3,725 the day before, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-one states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 16,188 at 5.0 percent. Last Wednesday's increase was 3,359.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 153 deaths to rise 37,840 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 326 at 27,088. No. 3 California: increase of state-record 432, surpassing the mark of 379 death Dec. 17 at 24,958. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 99 at 18,952.
Among states in top 10: No. 6 Illinois 178, No. 7 Pennsylvania 319 (most since 346 on May 5), No. 8 Michigan 51, No. 9 Massachusetts 118, No. 10 Georgia 49.
Also with at least 50, including No. 31 Kansas 178 (two days of data), No. 16 North Carolina 155, No.11 Ohio 133, No. 13 Indiana 109, No. 15 Tennessee 100, No. 12 Arizona 78, No. 20 Minnesota 66, No. 22 Virginia 64, No. 25 Colorado 63, No. 17 Missouri 58, No. 14 Louisiana 51. No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, reported 51.Cases
Cases increased to 19,740,468 with a rise of 229,042 behind the mark of 249,709 Dec. 18 according to Johns Hopkins. Last Wednesday's increase was 226,726.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 3,328,142 with U.S.-high 30,921 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,536,265 with 17,458 one day after record 26,990. No. 4 Illinois at 955,380 with 7,374 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13. No. 5 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fifth at 959,185 with 8,712 after record 12,697 Dec. 18.
Thirty-one states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 North Carolina with state-record 8,551 plus No. 8 Pennsylvania 8,984, No. 9 Tennessee 8,220, No. 6 Ohio 8,178, No. 22 Louisiana 6,754, No. 30 Kansas (6,371 (two days of data), No. 18 Massachusetts 6,135, No. 7 Georgia 5,496, No. 12 Arizona 5,267, No. 19 Alabama 5,016, No. 13 Indiana 4,819, No. 14 New Jersey 4,664, No. 20 Virginia 4,048, No. 28 Kentucky 3,784, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,249, No. 11 Michigan 3,239, No. 32 Arkansas 3,184, No. 33 Mississippi 3,023.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.7 percent of record 15,123 deaths Wednesday, surpassing the record of 14,110 the day before, and 19.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 74,287 at 4.3 percent. Last Wednesday, the deaths were 13,572.
Cases: Increased by 728,653 behind the record of 736,116 Dec. 17 with 600,000 passing for the first time Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28 and 400,000 for the first time on Oct. 15. Last W3dnesday, the cases were 696,182.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,224 deaths for a total of 193,940 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 55,853, behind a record 70,869 on July 29, with total third at 7,564,117.
No. 3 India: 286 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 148,439 and in third place. Cases: 20,549 compared with a record 97,894, and is second in the world, with 10,244,852.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,087 deaths, compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 124,897 in fourth place. Cases: 12,406 six days after record 12,485.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,763 new deaths and 253,708 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 575 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,202 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 6 United Kingdom 981 deaths, behind the record 1,166 April 21, as well as 50,023 cases one day after record 53,135. No. 7 France 303 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 26,457 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 599 deaths six days after record 635 and 26,513 cases six days after record 29,935 and fourth overall with 3,131,550. No. 10 Spain 247 deaths and 15,058 cases with the record 22,822 Oct. 27.
Also, No. 14 Germany reported record 1,129 deaths and 22,459 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec.18. No. 16 Poland 565 deaths with the record 674 on Nov. 25, and 12,955 cases, behind the record of 37,596 Nov. 23.
No. 9 Iran: 149 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,272 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 23 Canada: 94 deaths one day after record for a total of 15,472 and 7,476 cases three days after record 10,404.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" 23 deaths and is 8,727. Neighboring Norway 3 deaths to rise to 436, as well as 732 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 43rd behind Greece. China added 25 cases Thursday.
South Korea:20 deaths one day after record 40 deaths Tuesday for a total of 879 plus 1,048 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Friday.
Japan: 59 deaths three days after record 63 for a total of 3,456, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 3,852 cases three days after record 3,881
Scripps Only Content 2020