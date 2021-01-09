Bills beat Colts for first playoff win since 1995

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing and Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers last-second desperation pass in Buffalo's 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts in a wild-card playoff game.
Buffalo snapped an 0-6 postseason skid by winning in the playoffs for the first time since a 37-22 victory over Miami on Dec. 30, 1995.
It came in the Bills' first home playoff game in 24 years.
The game wasn't decided until the final play when Rivers' fourth-and-11 heave from Buffalo's 47 fell incomplete.
