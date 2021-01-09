City asks governor to rescind order barring enforcement of COVID-19 rules

Delray Beach wants more control when it comes to enforcing COVID-19 regulations.
City commissioners issued a resolution Friday urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to rescind the provisions of his executive order that preempts local governments from collecting fines and penalties as it relates to coronavirus restrictions.
"With the number of infections continuing to rise, the City Commission hopes that by enacting this resolution they will be joining with other municipalities in sending the governor a message that local governments need to be able to address the specific needs of, and risks to, their communities," interim City Manager Jennifer Alvarez said.
The resolution calls on DeSantis to rescind Executive Order 20-244 "in order to permit local governments to enact legislation specific to their communities related to the ongoing state of emergency."
All of Palm Beach County is under a mask mandate, but DeSantis has repeatedly said he doesn't believe in statewide mandates and instead believes it should be left to individual counties and municipalities.
However, Executive Order 20-244 "suspends the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19 enforced upon individuals."
That effectively makes the county's emergency order unenforceable.
