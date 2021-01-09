Florida's case rise by 19,530, just 286 from record; 185 increased deaths most in 4 months

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 19,530, just 286 behind the one-day record set the day before, including Palm Beach County with a record 1,205, as deaths increased by 285, the most since 202 on Sept. 23, as the total toll including residents passed 23,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 193,644 one day after 193,238 and seven days after a record 217,703. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 11.46 percent compared with 11.6 one day ago and a record 23.33 Dec. 28. The two-week low was 8.17 on Dec. 25. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.76 percent after four days above 10 percent including 10.29 one day earlier and after a record 19.98 Dec. 28 with the two-week low 6.13 on on Dec. 25.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.14 percent one day after 13.19, a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 10.03 Dec. 29. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,449,252 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3 million, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
The number of new cases were 19,211, which is different than the 19,530 increase because of an update from previous days. Thursday's increased cases were 19,816 with the new infections 19,211.
On Wednesday, cases increased by what was a record 17,783. The number of cases reported from labs Tuesday were 17,342, which is different than the 17,783 increase because of an update from previous days.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
The 7,391 infections one week ago Sunday were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
A total of 17.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 3,440. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with a record 1,943, surpassing Thursday's 1,169 and the previous record 1,171 record on July 12 with Broward 1,746, St. Lucie 259, Martin 88, Indian River 179 and Okeechobee 80.
Florida's cases rose last Wednesday by 13,871, which at the time was the highest since July.
Over eight days, cases have risen by 126,937 for an average of 15,867 at 9.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 75,769 for an average of 10,824 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 314 days ago, is 4,6.15 day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 21 million Tuesday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 22nd at 69.1 with Arizona No. 1 at 126.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 308 days, the death toll has reached 22,666 for an average of 74 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,150, which rose by 6 to 336.
Florida was among 13 states with triple-digit increases of deaths Friday. On Thursday, the record was set for the most deaths at 4,085, according to Johns Hopkins. Friday's increase was 3,528.
The state passed 21,000 deaths one Saturday ago. It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Thursday's increase was 164, which tied for the most since Oct. 8.
Last Wednesday's rise was 137, which tied with Monday, Dec. 14 for most in a single day since 141 on Oct. 15. The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Since October there were more deaths than Friday's increase but they were for two days of data: 217 on Saturday.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21. The record was 276 deaths on Aug. 11. One day after Thanksgiving, 109 deaths were reported for two days of data.
Palm Beach County rose by 10 to 1,943 after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 35 to 4,332 and Broward is third at 1,903 with 6 more.
Rising by 4 each were St. Lucie to 428, Martin to 217 and Indian River to 170. Okeechobee stayed at 54 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 63 deaths in South Florida of the 175 state total, there are 9,047, which is 40.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over eight days is 993, an average of 124 and 4.6 percent, compared with 678 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 62 deaths over eight days for 3.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.0 percent with the world at 4.6 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 106 on Dec. 15.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 359 compared with 383 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 7,415 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 80 in one day. On Monday, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 24th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,916.
Hillsborough County, rose by 8 to 1,118, moving into fourth, Pinellas rose by 3 to 1,117 in fifth, Polk by 7 to 828 in sixth, Orange stayed at 777 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 769 in eighth and Lee by 13 to 708 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 16,451,278 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been below 10 percent all but six days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 10.23 percent one day after 10.25, a two-week high of 24.55 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 7.1 Dec. 29. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 9.81 one day after 9.83, with a two-week high of 24.61 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 6.54 Dec. 25.
St. Lucie's rate was 14.07 percent one day after 16.65 with a two-week high of 35.0 Dec. 28 and a low of 8.78 Dec. 25. Martin's rate was 7.74 percent one day after 10.63 percent, a two-week high of 11.52 two days ago with a two-week low of 6.09 five days ago. Indian River's rate was 13.48 percent one day after 11.08, a two-week high of 26.42 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 10.23 Dec. 26. Okeechobee's rate of 27.78 percent on 163 negative tests was one day after 10.38 on 285 negative tests, after a record 70.0 on 6 negative tests Dec. 28 and low of 6.57 on 200 tests Dec. 25. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide, which passed 1,921,000 deaths and passed 89.3 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.2 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.7, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 2.0 (-0.1).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,056, U.S. 1,142, world 246.4. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 10.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,020 per million,. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths, with no increase, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 125 people with no change with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,213 people 85 and older, an increase of 74 in one day.
Infant to 4: 25,519 cases, an increase of 364, and 433 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 77,378 cases, an increase of 1,392 with 395 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 4.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,019,665 of the 1,423,510 residents' cases. In that group, 1,404 have died with an increase of 7 for a 0.14 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,206,715 cases. A total of 3,880 have died, with 23 more, for a 0.32 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 21548 with an increase of 318. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 216 to 15,260. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 183 to 13,286 . No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,488 from 8,380. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,706 vs. 6,627.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 10,326, rising 178, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,424 with an increase of 84 and Stuart at 3,973, a rise of 34.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 6 to 693 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 65,063 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 62,868 eight days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,216 with 32 more compared with 14 the day before. Martin rose by 4 to 566, St. Lucie by 8 to 2,000, Indian River by 1 to 546 and Okeechobee by 5 to 268.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,470, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 55. Palm Beach County is second at 846, with an increase of 4. Miami-Dade leads with 913.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 368,773 Friday, an increase of 3,534 one day after a record 4,194, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 20,879 at 6.0 percent. The increase one week ago Friday was 2,035.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 161 deaths to rise to 39,155 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 373 at 29,310. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 493, seven days after a state-record 585 deaths at 28,538. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 112 at 19,756.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 126, No. 7 Pennsylvania 215, No. 8 Michigan 38, No. 9 Massachusetts 74, No. 10 Georgia 80.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 197, No. 15 Tennessee 126, No. 31 Kansas 121 (two days), No. 16 North Carolina 115, No. 23 Alabama 111 (includes backlog), No. 14 Louisiana 105, No.12 Ohio 82, No. 13 Indiana 69, No. 27 Iowa 59, No. 30 Nevada 55. No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, 65.
Cases
Infections increased to 21,862,773 Friday with a rise of 283,204, six days after a record 299,087, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one Friday ago was 157,490.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,568,641 with U.S.-high 50,030 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,684,271 with record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,075,312 with record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,094,144 with 9,277 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Thirty-four states reported at least 2,000 cases, including records by No. 7 Georgia with 10,379 and No. 12 New Jersey 6,314. Other high numbers: No. 11 Arizona 11,658, N. 8 Pennsylvania 10,178, No. 10 North Carolina 10,028, No. 6 Ohio 9,535, No. 18 Massachusetts 7,635, No. 9 Tennessee 6,369, No. 14 Indiana 6,199, No. 32 Kansas 5,504 (two days), No. 20 Virginia 5,232, No. 19 Alabama 5,057, No. 22 South Carolina 4,986, No. 27 Kentucky 4,750, No. 29 Washington 4,592, No. 16 Missouri 4,382, No. 25 Utah 3,793, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,781, No. 26 Maryland 3,732, No. 13 Michigan 3,625, No. 23 Louisiana 3,377, No. 15 Wisconsin 3,474, No. 34 Connecticut 3,236, No. 21 Colorado 3,187.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.6 percent of 14,907 deaths increase Friday, after a record 15,201 Dec. 30, and 19.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 84,704 at 4.6 percent. One Friday ago, the deaths were 10,040.
Cases: Increased by 831,760, one day after a record 835,552 cases, the first time more than 800,000 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Friday ago, the cases were 632,212.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,044 deaths for a total of 201,542 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 54,247 one day after record 87,134 with total third at 8,015,920.
No. 3 India: 234 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 150,570 and in third place. Cases: 18,139 compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,413,417.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,038 deaths two days after record 1,165 for a total of 131,031 in fourth place. Cases: record 14,362.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,752 new deaths and 273,230 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with record 1,325 newly reported deaths, surpassing the record 1,166 April 21, as well as record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 620 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 17,533 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 381 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 19,814 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 454 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 23,652 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,355,794 No. 10 Spain 199 deaths and record 25,456 cases.
Also, No. 13 Germany reported 1,143 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 25,753 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18.
No. 9 Iran: 85 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,251 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 22 Canada: 128 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 16,707 and 9,214 cases five days after record 11,373.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 33 deaths and is at 9,433. Neighboring Norway rose by 5 deaths to 472, as well as 684 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 43rd behind Greece. China added 33 cases Saturday.
South Korea: 19 deaths Saturday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,100 plus 641 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 78 deaths ties for the record two days ago for a total of 3,976, including 13 on a cruise ship, and record 7,882 cases.
