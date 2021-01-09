Man shot in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 1:46 p.m. along the 1000 block of 13th Street.
A man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.
If you have information about this shooting, please call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
