Mother, child rescued from roof of burning building

A mother and child were rescued from the roof of a burning building Saturday in Wellington.
Firefighters were called to an apartment fire shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fox Court.
Responding firefighters reported seeing smoke and fire in the garage area.
Firefighters rescued a mother and child who were trapped on the roof.
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located a patient with burns near the Mall at Wellington Green. The person was taken to an area trauma center by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. A fire investigator was called to the scene.
