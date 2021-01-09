Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in West Palm Beach

A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in West Palm Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Clint Wayne Southard, 28, was driving a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R1000 eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard at 7:24 p.m. Friday.
A driver in a 2016 Cadillac ATS began turning left across the eastbound lanes to travel south on Citation Drive.
As the Cadillac was turning, the motorcyclist improperly applied the rear brake and steered towards the car.
The motorcycle impacted the passenger rear door of the car, which propelled the driver and motorcycle to the ground.
Southard died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
