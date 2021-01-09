Treasure Coast healthcare heroes receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of healthcare heroes on the Treasure Coast received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County hosted a clinic at the St. Lucie County fairgrounds from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m., exclusively for front line workers.
"I kind of feel like it's an extra pair of gloves for us," said Heather Englart, healthcare worker. "That's basically how I feel. It's another layer of protection because we're here to help everybody that we can and I would rather be the one still be able to help than needing the help."
Close to 1200 doses were available to distribute according to Clint Sperber, Health Department Administrator.
"Once you get in the door, you're in and out in no more than 15 minutes," said Lisa Downey, healthcare worker.
Sperber said the clinic was open to any frontline worker, even from surrounding counties, and that one individual from Palm Beach County traveled to get the vaccine.
"We know the vaccine is in short supply right now and in high demand," said Sperber. "What's very important also is that this virus is extremely active in St. Lucie County and across the state for that matter."
On Friday local leaders in St. Lucie County held a press conference about a second wave of coronavirus cases.
On Monday, the health department will begin to distribute vaccinations to seniors who were able to book an appointment on the health department's website.
Sperber said the appointments for next week are already full.
