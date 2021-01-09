Universal announces discounts on tickets and accommodations

Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort announced four deals on tickets and accommodations.
- Get three months free on any two-park annual or season passes. The offer is available until March 31, 2021 (blackouts apply). CLICK HERE for details
- A family of four can save up to $200 on four-day tickets or up to $800 on vacation packages. If you purchase a four-day, two or three-park ticket you can save up to $50 per ticket. Additionally, you can save up to $800 on five-night accommodations. The offer is available through April 27, 2021. CLICK HERE for details.
- Florida Residents can buy a day and get three extra days free on a one-day two-park ticket. The detail is available through April 30, 2021. CLICK HERE for details.
- Florida Residents can take advantage of hotel accommodations as low as $79/night plus tax at the new Endless Summer Resort and Dockside Inn and Suites.
