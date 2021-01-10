1 dead after tractor collides with train in South Bay

One person died in a collision between a train and a tractor in a field in South Bay.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched Saturday morning to the 1000 block of Southshore Village Drive, where they located the deceased person.
The investigation revealed that the female tractor operator was operating the tractor in the same direction as the train, parallel to the train, and made a right turn to enter the railroad crossing as the train approached.
The train's operator sounded the horn for approximately 30 seconds, but the tractor remained stopped on the tracks for unknown reasons.
The train struck the tractor, which ejected the operator, fatally wounding her in the process.
The incident occurred on private property.
