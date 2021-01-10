Football nixes COVID-19 testing at Hard Rock Stadium

The coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium will be closed Monday to accommodate the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
In addition to being a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site, Hard Rock Stadium is also playing host to the national championship game between top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Sunday that all testing will be suspended because of the game.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced last week that the stadium would also serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The governor said he didn't believe the game would interfere with the distribution of the vaccine.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.
The site will resume normal operational hours Tuesday.
