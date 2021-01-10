Governor: 7 new vaccination sites opening for seniors

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about making the COVID-19 vaccine available to more seniors Sunday.
DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Lynn Haven.
Following his comments, health-care workers began administering the vaccine to the first of about 500 seniors that would be innoculated at that site Sunday.
Watch his remarks (beginning at 6:30) in the video player below:
"This is important," DeSantis said. "This is one site that's going to be replicated throughout the state in a number of different areas. But we really believe making sure these vaccines are getting into all segments of communities is important, and we think working with our houses of worship is one way that you can do that."
Seven sites, many of them working in conjunction with predominately Black churches, will begin vaccinating seniors Sunday.
The sites are located in Lynn Haven, Tallahassee, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and Jacksonville.
"Our priority is to provide vaccinations for 65 and up, our senior citizens. We're putting seniors first," DeSantis said. "We're going to keep working hard until every senior who wants it is able to get it. Hopefully, we're scheduled to get about 250,000 additional vaccine shots -- first doses -- next week. I would like to get more. I've asked if we could potentially get more."
