Looking back at national championship games played in South Florida

The first true national championship game played at the Orange Bowl involved a Florida school that was in the midst of a dynastic run. The Seminoles compiled a 109-13-1 record in the 1990s, the most wins of any team during the decade. Florida State kicker Scott Bentley's field goal with 21 seconds left in the game split the uprights and Nebraska kicker Byron Bennett's last second attempt sailed wide left, giving the Seminoles an 18-16 victory over the previously undefeated Cornhuskers and their first national championship in school history. But it wasn't without controversy. Notre Dame, which finished second in both major polls, believed it should have been playing in the Orange Bowl, considering the Fighting Irish had handed the Seminoles their lone loss -- a 31-24 decision at Notre Dame Stadium -- earlier in the season. West Virginia also believed it had been unfairly passed over, but the third-ranked Mountaineers were routed in a 41-7 loss to No. 8 Florida in the Sugar Bowl. As just the second national title game since the advent of the Bowl Coalition, which was established in 1992 after co-national champions were crowned the previous two seasons, it was a step in the right direction.