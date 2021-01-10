Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a Boynton Beach shooting on Christmas Day that left one man dead and four other people injured.
Police were called to Sara Sims Park in Boynton Beach at 9:18 p.m. on Christmas in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, a large crowd of 400 to 500 people were dispersing from the area.
Officers located three surviving victims and one victim lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the face. That victim was later pronounced dead.
Two other surviving victims were located at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both of those victims signed a refusal-to-prosecute form for the shooting.
Thanks to an anonymous tip from someone who witnessed the shooting, police learned that the suspects ran to a vehicle that was parked at Sara Simms Park, and one of the suspects had a green mask on while the other had on black clothes and and wore dreadlocks. The witness told police that the suspect vehicle left the park through the exit leading to Northwest 10th Avenue.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video within Sara Simms Park.
They observed three males and a female exit a gray Ford Fusion at 9:10 p.m. One suspect was wearing a green mask.
Two suspects can be seen firing numerous shots towards the west. The three male suspects run back into the Ford Fusion and the female ran into a different vehicle.
Sara Simms Park is equipped with cameras that record vehicle's license plates.
The suspect vehicle was found to be registered to Enterprise.
The vehicle was entered into a law enforcement database as a felony vehicle on the day after Christmas.
West Palm Beach police advised Boynton Beach police detectives that they stopped the vehicle and suspect driving it.
That suspect was identified as Trayvis Richardson, 26. Officers said the distinct green mask that was observed on the suspect in the surveillance video was in plain view inside the vehicle.
Detectives located a social media photo of Richardson that was taken on the same day of the shooting.
In the photo, Richardson can be seen wearing the identical clothing of the suspect in the green mask from the Sara Simms Park surveillance footage.
Also in the photo was a man matching the description of another suspect from the surveillance video.
West Palm Beach police identified the suspect to be Juan Harris, a 22-year-old known associate of Richardson.
Detectives made contact with a witness who was at the park on the night of the shooting. The witness positively identified Harris as the third suspect in all black clothing and dark and white shoes.
The witness said the suspects observed a group of people who they believed were responsible for a shooting in West Palm Beach.
According to police, the witness said Flowers pointed out the person to Harris, who then pulled out a gun.
A few days after the incident, Harris admitted he was a shooter at Sara Simms Park.
Harris faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and three counts of aggravated battery.
