Passenger killed, motorcyclist seriously injured in Lake Worth Beach crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger died in a crash Saturday night in Lake Worth Beach.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, James Kelly, 53, was traveling northbound on Dixie Highway Saturday at 9:27 p.m. on a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle approaching the intersection of 5th Avenue North.
At the same time a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway approaching 5th Avenue North intending to turn left.
The Malibu, driven by Shirlene Rolle, 53, of West Palm Beach, failed to observe the motorcycle approaching and made a left turn.
Kelly was unable to avoid striking the Malibu.
During the collision, Kelly and his passenger Karen Rivers, 59, were ejected from the motorcycle.
Kelly sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment.
Rivers was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.
