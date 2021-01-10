Port St. Lucie woman receives new scooter from neighbor

A Port St. Lucie woman is finding it easier to get around after receiving the gift of a new scooter.
For nearly 3 decades Maggie Crockett has been helping veterans through various roles at the Pentagon to the Palm Beach VA Medical Center.
Now she is getting much needed help for herself.
Her neighbor Dale Kendall, a veteran himself, presented Maggie with a new riding scooter on Sunday.
After seeing her in a wheelchair, Kendall wanted to help.
“As soon as she told me that, I looked in her eyes and she looked into my eyes and I said, I can help this lady,” Kendall said.
Maggie said, “I tell you what, I’ll be able to get out and do a lot more things, see a lot more friends. I’ve gotten really good at getting around the neighborhood. I’m blessed that there is a lot of wonderful neighbors.”
Maggie also says it will now be a lot easier for her to work on painting shells in her backyard.
