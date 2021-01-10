Ravens defeat Titans 20-13 as Lamar Jackson gets first playoff win

By WPTV | January 10, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 8:47 AM

Lamar Jackson finally has his first postseason victory and coming away from Baltimore makes it even more impressive.

Jackson ran for 136 yards and a 48-yard touchdown while throwing for 179 more as the Ravens rallied from 10 points down and beat the Tennessee Titans 20-13 in their AFC wild-card game.

The Titans (11-6) had the ball and a chance to tie when Marcus Peters intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass intended for Kalif Raymond with 1:50 left.

The Ravens now play either top-seeded Kansas City or Buffalo in the divisional round set up by how Baltimore stopped All-Pro Derrick Henry.

