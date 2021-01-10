State’s cases rise by 15,445 after two days above 19,000; deaths up 138 after 185 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,445 after two days above 19,000 but five days in a row above 15,000, as deaths rose by 138, which was 47 less than the day before and four straight days in triple digits, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 162,481, one day after 193,626 and after a record 217,702 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.79 percent compared with 11.45 one day ago and a record 23.35 Dec. 28 and a two-week low 8.94 on Dec. 29. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.61 percent one day after 9.79 percent, a record 20.02 Dec. 28 with the two-week low 7.21 on Dec. 29.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.6 percent one day after 13.19, a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 10.03 Dec. 29. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,464,697 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3 million, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
The number of new cases were 15,121, which is different than the 15,445 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 Thursday then were slightly lower at 19,530.
On Wednesday, cases increased by what was a record 17,783 after Tuesday's 15,431.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
A total of 17.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,705. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 991 one day after a record 1,943 with Broward 1,222, St. Lucie 189, Martin 99, Indian River 111 and Okeechobee 53.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 109,864 for an average of 15,694 at 8.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 90,245 for an average of 12,892 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 315 days ago, is 4,650 day.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 21 million Tuesday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 16th at 81.8 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 130.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 309 days, the death toll has reached 22,804 for an average of 74 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,150, which rose by 1 to 346.
Florida was among 10 states with triple-digit increases of deaths Saturday. Cases rose past 22 million on Saturday, four days after surpassing 21 million.
The state passed 21,000 deaths one Saturday ago. It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Friday's death increase of 185 was the most since 2022 on Sept. 23. Since September there were more deaths than Friday's increase but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Thursday's increase was 164, which tied for the most since Oct. 8.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
The last time they were under triple digits was 98 Tuesday.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 12 to 1,955 after 10 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 33 to 4,365 and Broward is third at 1,915 with 12 more.
St. Lucie went up by 2 to 430, Martin remained at 217 and Indian River by 5 to 175. Okeechobee stayed at 54 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 65 deaths in South Florida of the 138 state total, there are 9,111, which is 40.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 914, an average of 131 and 4.2 percent, compared with 755 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 47 deaths over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.3 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 108 on Dec. 15.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 342 compared with 359 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 7,436 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 21 in one day. On Monday, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 24th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,916.
Tying for fourth at 1,121 were Hillsborough County, which increased by 3 and Pinellas rose by 4, Polk by 6 to 834 in sixth, Orange stayed at 777 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 772 in eighth and Lee by 2 to 710 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 16,715,694 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been above 10 percent all but two days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.39 percent one day after 10.25, a two-week high of 24.58 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 7.12 Dec. 29. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 9.36 one day after 9.67, with a two-week high of 24.59 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 6.69 Dec. 29.
St. Lucie's rate was 14.42 percent one day after 14.04 with a two-week high of 35.0 Dec. 28 and a low of 9.42 Dec. 27. Martin's rate was 11.37 percent one day after 7.66 percent, a two-week high of 11.52 three days ago with a two-week low of 6.09 six days ago. Indian River's rate was 14.03 percent one day after 13.59, a two-week high of 26.42 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 10.26 Dec. 26. Okeechobee's rate of 30.46 percent on 121 negative tests was one day after 27.23 on 121 negative tests, after a record 70.0 on 6 negative tests Dec. 28 and low of 10.66 on 285 tests two days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 1,934,000 deaths and neared 90.1 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.2 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.7, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,062, U.S. 1,152, world 248.1. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 10.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,028 per million,. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 34 deaths, with no increase, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 125 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,262 people 85 and older, an increase of 49 in one day.
Infant to 4: 26,205 cases, an increase of 686, and 435 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 78,470 cases, an increase of 1,092 with 395 in the hospital at one time, which didn't change.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,030,417 of the 1,438,579 residents' cases. In that group, 1,408 have died with an increase of 4 for a 0.14 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,206,715 cases. A total of 3,886 have died, with 6 more, for a 0.32 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 21,831 with an increase of 283. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 186 to 15,446. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 91 to 13,377. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,584 from 8,488. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,754 vs. 6,706.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 10,450, rising 114, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,489 with an increase of 65 and Stuart at 4,013, a rise of 40.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 695 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 65,401 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 63,148 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,228 with 12 more compared with 32 the day before. Martin rose by 6 to 572, St. Lucie by 2 to 2,002, Indian River by 3 to 549 and Okeechobee by 7 to 275.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,506, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 36. Palm Beach County is second at 851, with an increase of 5. Miami-Dade leads with 913.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 372,508 Saturday, an increase of 3,611 two days after a record 4,194, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,218 at 6.3 percent. The increase one week ago Saturday was 2,396.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 189 deaths to rise to 39,155 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 381, the most since a data dump of 700 on Jul 27 at 29,691. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-record 695, surpassing a record 585 deaths Dec. 31, at 29,233. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 102 at 19,854
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 101, No. 7 Pennsylvania 273, No. 8 Michigan 222, No. 9 Massachusetts 90 No. 10 Georgia 100
Also with at least 50, No. 23 Alabama 108, No. 11 Arizona 98, No. 16 North Carolina 97, No. 15 Tennessee 86, No. 13 Indiana 75, No. 22 Virginia 69, No. 30 Nevada 56, No. 12 Ohio 55, No. 24 Colorado 52, No. 20 South Carolina 52. No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, 65.
Cases
Infections increased to 22,136,627 Saturday with a rise of 273,854, seven days after a record 301,858, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,621,277 with U.S.-high 52,636 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,703,634 with 18,861 one day after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,111,087 with 16,943 one day after record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,024,039 with 6,717 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-nine states reported at least 2,000 cases, including records by No. 11 North Carolina with 11,581, No. 12 New Jersey 6,435 and No. 20 Virginia 5,798. Other high numbers: No. `11 Arizona 11,094, No. 8 Pennsylvania 10,045, No. 7 Georgia 9,017, No. 6 Ohio 8,374, No. 18 Massachusetts 7,1110, No. 14 Indiana 6,045, No. 9 Tennessee 5,844, No. 19 Alabama 4,863, No. 22 South Carolina 4,576, No. 24 Oklahoma 4,289, No. 27 Kentucky 4,240, No. 16 Missouri 3,825, No. 26 Maryland 3,758, No. 33 Mississippi 3,203, No. 15 Wisconsin 3,046.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.9 percent of 12,494 deaths increase Saturday, after a record 15,201 Dec. 30, and 19.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 88,764 at 4.8 percent. One Saturday ago, the deaths were 8,530.
Cases: Increased by 728,067, two days after a record 833,327 cases, the first time more than 800,000 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Saturday ago, the cases were 570,523.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,115 deaths for a total of 202,657 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 60,078 two days after record 87,134 with total third at 8,075,998.
No. 3 India: 228 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 151,048 and in third place. Cases: 18,813 compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,451,339.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,135 deaths three days after record 1,165 for a total of 131,031 in fourth place. Cases: record 16,105.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,375 new deaths and 225,222 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,035 deaths one day afer record 1,325, as well as 59,937 cases, one day after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 483 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 19,978 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 168 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 20,177 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 470 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 23,309 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,355,794 No. 10 Spain no data after 199 deaths Friday and record 25,456 cases.
Also, No. 13 Germany reported 660 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 19,189 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18.
No. 9 Iran: 82 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,924 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 22 Canada: 126 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 16,833 and 8,125 cases six days after record 11,373.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 9,433. Neighboring Norway no deaths to remain at 472, as well as 443 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 43rd behind Greece. China added 69 cases Sunday.
South Korea: 25 deaths Sunday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,125 plus 665 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 59 deaths one day after 78 ties for mark three days earlier for a total of 4,035, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 7,790 cases one day after record 7,882.
Scripps Only Content 2021