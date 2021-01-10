Suspect in abduction, sex assault of hospital employee arrested

A suspect in the abduction and sexual assault of a South Florida hospital employee has been arrested.
Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Donald Prichard said Sunday that Joel Cossio was apprehended on Florida's Gulf coast after a tip from the public led law enforcement to his location.
Cossio is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman as she arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston for work.
Prichard said a preliminary investigation revealed that Cossio forced the woman back into her vehicle Saturday morning and assaulted her before dropping her off at a Target near the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.
Cossio was in custody Sunday morning in Charlotte County. He was awaiting a judge's order to return to Broward County to face charges.
