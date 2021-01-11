Browns dominate Steelers for first playoff win in 26 years

The Cleveland Browns are bottom feeders no more. Baker Mayfield threw for three touchdowns and the Browns collected their first playoff victory in 26 years with a 48-37 romp over Pittsburgh.
Kareem Hunt added two touchdown runs for the Browns.
Cleveland was playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to COVID-19.
It hardly mattered as the Browns raced to a quick 28-0 lead then turned aside a Pittsburgh second-half rally.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 501 yards and four touchdowns but also threw four interceptions.
