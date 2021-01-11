Honda Classic moves forward with limited attendance, 're-imagined' Bear Trap

South Florida's premiere golf tournament is moving ahead in 2021.
The Honda Classic announced Monday that it plans to welcome spectators to PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens for the PGA Tour event on March 15-21.
Daily attendance will be limited, but the exact amount has yet to be determined.
The tournament's charitable pro-am events will go on as planned, with amateur participants being tested for COVID-19 in advance.
"We are being conservative in our planning as we continue to navigate the pandemic," executive director Ken Kennerly said in a statement. "We want to do everything possible to make sure that the Honda Classic will be a great experience and continue to make a significant charitable impact on the thousands of children in our community whose lives we are able to enhance every year."
What is known is that there will be changes to one of the signature three-hole stretches at the Honda Classic. The Bear Trap on the 17th hole will be "re-imagined" to comply with social distancing guidelines.
The Bear Trap, which usually winds around the 16th green and 17th hole tee box area, is being reconfigured into three sections with limited seating in socially distanced blocks of two and four seats.
There will also be changes to the 18th hole, although there will still be some fans waiting there on the final day of the tournament when the new Honda Classic champion is crowned.
Final details on the contingency plans in place will be announced in the near future.
Advance reservations for the Bear Trap are now being taken via email at sales@thehondaclassic.com or by telephone at (561) 799-4638.
General admission ticket sales will begin at a later date.
