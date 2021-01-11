Locally owned restaurant opening in Riviera Beach

Final preparations are under way for the grand opening of a new locally owned restaurant in Riviera Beach.
It’s called "Smoothie Me Please." On the menu, you'll find just about everything you need to help you stay fit and healthy.
The new smoothie bar concept is located along Broadway Avenue near Blue Heron Boulevard.
The owner, Ashley Walker, is a recent business school graduate, a well known caterer and native of Riviera Beach.
“Being from Riviera Beach, growing up in Riviera Beach and having the opportunity to open up a storefront in Riviera Beach, I feel the weight of it everyday,” said Walker.
Her new storefront is located in the former iconic Dairy Bell Ice Cream Shop and will serve up everything to keep your waistline in tact and your new year fitness goals in reach.
“Soups, salads, sandwiches, açaí bowls gourmet lemonade, fresh fruit cups and grit bowls,” said Walker.
For most first time business owners, opening up a storefront can be a challenge especially during a pandemic, but thanks to a partnership with the Community Redevelopment Agency Walker said the process has been a smooth transition.
“I have the full support of the city, the full support of the CRA and I think those are some key ingredients to the success of this building,” said Walker
Walker was awarded the opportunity to open up a storefront after beating out the competition in the city’s new business startup program. It provides financial support and several other perks to aspiring entrepreneurs.
“We wanted to create an incubator program that would help grow local small business and we this as an incubator space,” said Scott Evans, Director of Planning and Development.
Walker said she’s now looking forward to starting a new chapter in her community all while leaving a little something behind for others to follow.
“I’m extremely excited to establish a new legacy. We’re really pushing the health aspect and black entrepreneurship black economics in the city,” said Walker.
The restaurant officially opens on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Scripps Only Content 2021