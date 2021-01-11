Lowest coronavirus data in nearly week: Cases rise by 12,313, deaths by 108

Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 12,313, the smallest gain in six days, as deaths rose by 108, including 48 in Miami-Dade and the the least in five days, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 137,935, one day after 162,473 and after a record 217,694 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.42 percent compared with 10.76 one day ago and a record 23.37 Dec. 28 and a two-week low 8.95 on Dec. 29. Palm Beach County's rate was 8.58 percent, the lowest in one week, including one day after 9.65 percent, a record 20.05 Dec. 28 with the two-week low 7.22 on Dec. 29.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.18 percent one day after 12.60, a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 10.03 Dec. 29. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,477,010 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3 million, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
The number of new cases were 12,307, which is different than the 12,313 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 Thursday then were slightly lower at 19,530.
On Saturday, it was a low increase of 15,445. Last Sunday, the increase was 10,603. The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,347. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 662 one day after 991 and two days after a record 1,943 with Broward 1,2,03, St. Lucie 165, Martin 56, Indian River 75 and Okeechobee 44.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 111,574 for an average of 15,939 at 8.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 93,457 for an average of 13,335 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 316 days ago, is 4,674 day.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 21 million Tuesday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 6.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 26th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 16th at 81.8 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 130.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 310 days, the death toll has reached 22,912 for an average of 74 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, Texas and California. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,261, which rose by 1 to 349.
Florida was among 7 states with triple-digit increases of deaths Sunday. Cases rose past 22 million on Saturday, four days after surpassing 21 million.
The state passed 21,000 deaths one Saturday ago. It took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Friday's death increase of 185 was the most since 2022 on Sept. 23. Since September there were more deaths than Friday's increase but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Thursday's increase was 164, which tied for the most since Oct. 8.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Last Sunday's rise was 97. The last time they were under triple digits was 98 Tuesday.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County remained at 1,955 after 12 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 48 to 4,413 and Broward is third at 1,920 with 5 more.
St. Lucie remained at 430, Martin went up by 1 to 218 and Indian River by 3 to 178. Okeechobee stayed at 54 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 57 deaths in South Florida of the 108 state total, there are 9,168, which is 40.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 925, an average of 132 and 4.2 percent, compared with 775 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 46 deaths over seven days for 2.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.5 percent with the world at 4.8 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 110 on Dec. 15.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 194 compared with 342 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 7,497 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 61 in one day. On Monday, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 24th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,916.
Pinellas rose by 7 to 1,128 in fourth place. Hillsborough County remained at 1,121 in fifth place, Polk stayed at 834 in sixth, Orange by `1 to 778 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 775 in eighth and Lee by 4 to 714 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 16,715,694 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been above 10 percent all but two days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 8.66 percent one day after 9.24, a two-week high of 24.60 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 7.13 Dec. 29. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.59 one day after 9.32, with a two-week high of 24.59 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 6.70 Dec. 29.
St. Lucie's rate was 16.19 percent one day after 14.31 with a two-week high of 35.0 Dec. 28 and a low of 9.43 Dec. 27. Martin's rate was 8.71 percent one day after 11.44 percent, a two-week high of 11.52 four days ago with a two-week low of 6.09 seven days ago. Indian River's rate was 12.`14 percent one day after 14.03, a two-week high of 26.56 Dec. 28 and a two-week low of 11.1 three days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 27.16 percent on 118 negative tests was one day after 30.06 on 121 negative tests, after a record 70.0 on 6 negative tests Dec. 28 and low of 10.69 on 285 tests three days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 1,943,000 deaths and neared 90.7 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.2 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.7, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 2.0.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,067, U.S. 1,158, world 249.2. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 10.6 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,035 per million,. Six months ago New York was 25.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, with an increase of 1, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 125 people with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,299 people 85 and older, an increase of 37 in one day.
Infant to 4: 26,205 cases, an increase of 276, and 437 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 78,470 cases, an increase of 927 with 396 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,039,007 of the 1,450,620 residents' cases. In that group, 1,418 have died with an increase of 10 for a 0.14 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,229,525 cases. A total of 3,903 have died, with 17 more, for a 0.32 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 29,9651 with an increase of 134. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 129 to 15,575. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 76 to 13,453. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,651 from 8,548. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,803 vs. 6,754.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 10,560, rising 110, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,545 with an increase of 56 and Stuart at 4,029, a rise of 16.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 695 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 65,595 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 63,332 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,241 with 13 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin rose by 9 to 581, St. Lucie by 5 to 2,007, Indian River by 1 to 550 and Okeechobee by 2 to 277.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,537, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 31. Palm Beach County is second at 851, no change. Miami-Dade leads with 921.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 374,329 Sunday, an increase of 1,821 three days after a record 4,194, according to Johns Hopkins. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,683 at 6.5 percent. The increase one week ago Sunday was 1,358.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 161 deaths to rise to 39,632 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 Texas: increase of 186 at 29,877. No. 3 California: increase of U.S.-high 695, one day after record 695, at 29,701. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 32 at 19,886.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 81, No. 7 Pennsylvania 103, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 77, No. 10 Georgia 1.
Also with at least 50, No. 16 North Carolina 142, No. 11 Arizona 105, No. 15 Tennessee 81. No. 29 Washington, the original U.S. epicenter, no data.
Cases
Infections increased to 22,406,747 Sunday with a rise of 267,737, after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Sunday was 209,895.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,670,962 with U.S.-high 49,685 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,716,824 with 29,877 one day after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 11,26,442 with 15,355 two days after record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,028,750 with 4,711 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-eight states reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 11 Arizona 11,021, No. 10 North Carolina 8,833, No. 9 Tennessee 7,429, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,306, No. 7 Georgia 7,176, No. 24 Oklahoma 6,487, No. 6 Ohio 6,088, No. 18 Massachusetts 5,396, No. 20 Virginia 5,141, No. 14 Indiana 5,127, No. 12 New Jersey 5,032, No. 23 Louisiana 4,515, No. 22 South Carolina 3,667, No. 19 Arkansas 3,330, No. 26 Maryland 3,310, No. 27 Kentucky 3,232.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 20.2 percent of 8,895 deaths increase Sunday, after a record 15,201 Dec. 30, and 19.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 89,963 at 4.8 percent. One Sunday ago, the deaths were 7,693.
Cases: Increased by 612,693, three days after a record 833,327 cases, the first time more than 800,000 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Sunday ago, the cases were 528,373.
No. 2 Brazil: 483 deaths for a total of 203,140 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 29,792 three days after record 87,134 with total third at 8,105,790.
No. 3 India: 201 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 150,999 and in third place. Cases: 18,444 compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,075,950.
No. 4 Mexico: 502 deaths, four days after record 1,165 for a total of 133,706 in fourth place. Cases: 10,003 one day after record 16,105.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,059 new deaths and 194,262 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,135 deaths two days after record 1,325, as well as 54,940 cases, one day after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 361 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 18,627 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 151 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 15,944 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 456 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,851 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,355,794 No. 10 Spain no data after 199 deaths Friday and record 25,456 cases.
Also, No. 13 Germany reported 373 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 18,194 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18.
No. 9 Iran: 71 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,968 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 22 Canada: 117 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 16,950 and 7,816 cases seven days after record 11,373.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 9,433. Neighboring Norway no deaths for second day in row to remain at 472, as well as 555 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 44th behind Guatemale. China added 103 cases Monday, the most since 127 on July 30.
South Korea: 15 deaths Monday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,140 plus 450 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 45 deaths after record 78 twice last week for a total of 4,080, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 6,081 cases two days after record 7,882.
