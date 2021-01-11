Lowest coronavirus data in nearly week: Cases rise by 12,313, deaths by 108

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,135 deaths two days after record 1,325, as well as 54,940 cases, one day after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 361 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 18,627 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 151 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 15,944 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 456 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,851 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,355,794 No. 10 Spain no data after 199 deaths Friday and record 25,456 cases.