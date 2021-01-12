Historic train station will be made into office space

Delray Beach commissioners Tuesday decided to move forward with plans to add office space into the the historic train station that was nearly destroyed in a fire last February.
Firefighters spent hours battling the fire that police said was started by four teenagers.
The former Seaboard Air Line Railway Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986 but has sat empty for decades. Recent plans to revitalize it were almost destroyed by the fire.
Commissioners were presented with three different options.
"The fire wasn't as devastating as one might think," said Roger Cope, the architect involved with the historic preservation of the building.
Cope said the city will work to keep as much of the history alive in the space and that it should keep its national and local historic designation.
"The goal has been to take it back and restore it to its former glory," said Cope.
The plans for office space will move the city's wellness center and city departments to the train station to help clear up space at City Hall.
"This frees up an entire half a floor at City Hall and everyone can expand a little, breathe a little," said Commissioner Ryan Boylston.
Delray Beach has $1.8 million in insurance money to use for reconstruction. The plans for office space will cost about $600,000.
