DeSantis announces more Publix COVID-19 vaccine sites

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced more Publix partnerships with the state and its efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine to more seniors.
DeSantis said Wednesday that 56 additional Publix pharmacies in Florida will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor said the vaccine will go to 14 Publix locations in St. Johns County, four in Flagler County, 22 in Volusia County and 16 in Collier County.
SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus
"I've spoken with the Publix folks," DeSantis said from one of the new Publix locations in Ponte Vedra Beach. "We're not stopping here."
DeSantis met with Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner on Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach to discuss the distribution of the vaccine.
After the meeting, Kerner said the governor intends to announce a distribution plan at Publix locations in Palm Beach County. Kerner said that announcement would come "shortly."
DeSantis has repeatedly said the state's focus is on making sure residents ages 65 or older are first among the general public to receive the vaccine.
"We're not going to rest until every senior gets it who wants it," DeSantis said.
Scripps Only Content 2021