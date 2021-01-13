Martin County sending deputies to assist inauguration security

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for another trip to the nation’s capital for the presidential inauguration.
The agency has been invited to assist with security efforts for the event. Back in 2016, a team of deputies traveled to D.C. to provide assistance for the inaugurations parade.
The agency is sending one of it's rapid response teams for the event. Due to security reasons, Sheriff William Snyder couldn’t release any specifics on the number of deputies traveling.
“It’s a once in a lifetime event to see something they would never see here in Martin County. It’s a great opportunity to test out our equipment and get real time training we’d never get here,” Snyder said.
Snyder explained this assignment has been in the works since last year and the decision to travel was solely based on receiving an invite.
“Our going there has nothing to do with the current state of unrest that we’re seeing in D.C. We were actually asked a year ago. Another thing that’s really important is there is no tax payer expense whatsoever ever in this, federal authorities will pay for all of our transportation,” Snyder said.
The team is expected to arrive in D.C. on Monday, afterwards they will be sworn in as Federal Marshals.
In all about 3,500 law enforcement agencies from across the U.S. will be participating in the inauguration.
Snyder said officers from Miami-Dade are the only other officers from a county in South Florida.
