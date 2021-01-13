Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner and Governor DeSantis meet to discuss COVID vaccine distribution

At 81 there’s very little that bothers Susan Green except for the rollout of the COVID vaccine in Florida.
"How could you not have a plan, this is no surprise that this was coming so I'm just outraged.," she said.
Green said she's called and emailed Palm Beach County to register for vaccination.
"I have no access as far as I can tell anytime in the near future and I'm old. I'm 81, I have a life and I want to get going," she said.
Tuesday afternoon Governor Ron DeSantis is seen walking to a vehicle after a meeting with Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner. He didn't speak with the media, but Kerner did.
Kerner said the issue of 100,000 seniors waiting to get the vaccine came up.
"We hope to get to those 100,000 people that are waiting but I feel their frustration and that's the main reason why the governor was kind enough to join me and the administrator today," he said.
Kerner said DeSantis pitched a distribution plan using Publix grocery stores to dispense the vaccine. He said the announcement of the Publix agreement will come from DeSantis shortly.
"We have confidence in the supply chains moving forward and we can double the amount of people that we can vaccinate and that's something the governor and I and administrator talked at length about," he said.
Kerner said it may not be what people want to hear but patience is needed in an on-going evolving situation.
Hollow words for Green, her patience has all but run out.
"I'm aging by the minute because I'm so anxious about getting this darn vaccine," she said.
Scripps Only Content 2021